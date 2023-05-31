A new report has shed light on further details about DaniLeigh‘s recent arrest for drunk driving, revealing that not only did she have a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit at the time of her arrest, but she also had incriminating evidence with her in the car — namely, an open bottle of Don Julio 1942. XXL has acquired a police report detailing the arrest and the collision that led to it; after allegedly hitting a man on a moped and dragging him for a block before he shook free of her G550’s grille, police said that she initially refused to pull over for officers.

Once she did, the officer who arrested her reported that both she and her passenger appeared inebriated while insisting they had not drunk any alcohol. The empty tequila bottle appeared to contradict their assessment, as did both a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer examination. DaniLeigh’s BAC was reportedly 0.148, which is way more than the legal limit of .08. The man she allegedly hit with her car went to the hospital with a fractured spine and lacerated kidney, while DaniLeigh was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property.

DaniLeigh was previously investigated for assault after an altercation on Instagram with DaBaby, with whom she has a child.