DaniLeigh‘s legal troubles continued over the holiday weekend as she was arrested this morning in her native Miami Beach. According to TMZ, the “Lil Bebe” singer is accused of driving drunk, getting into a hit-and-run collision which left the victim with a fractured spine. Witnesses say they saw DaniLeigh swerving lanes at high speed, striking a motor scooter, and dragging it for about a block; an officer was flagged down by a bystander.

When she was stopped, the officer says she smelled like alcohol, failed a field sobriety test, and was ordered to take a breathalyzer test. Her breath test was reportedly nearly double the legal limit and she was booked into county jail for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and damage to property — all felonies. The man she allegedly hit with her car was treated at a nearby hospital for a lacerated kidney and a spinal fracture.

DaniLeigh was previously investigated for assault after an altercation with rapper DaBaby, with whom she shares a child, on Instagram Live in 2021. Meanwhile, the fallout of that incident led to a bowling alley brawl between DaniLeigh’s brother and DaBaby’s entourage, prompting her brother to sue DaBaby for assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence.