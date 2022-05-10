At the end of 2020, DaniLeigh and DaBaby made their relationship official with intimate Instagram posts that they shared on their respective accounts. Almost a year later, any sign of that relationship continuing crashed and burned as the two artists engaged in a public and heated argument on Instagram Live. Things only got worse afterward, as just a few months later, videos on social media captured DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s brother engaged in a fight at a Los Angeles bowling alley. After staying silent about anything DaBaby-related for the past few months, DaniLeigh decided to speak out about their past relationship in a new interview.

In a sit-down with Angie Martinez, DaniLeigh discussed the “on and off” relationship she had with DaBaby. “It was toxic,” she said. “We had our really good times. We were in love. He had his little mess-ups and stuff, so we’d break up for a month and then get back together… We broke up a lot.”

The interview arrives after DaniLeigh released “Dead To Me,” a song that speaks about the “toxic energy” she experienced in a past relationship, presumably with DaBaby. In the song, she says, “You f*cking all these h*es/Thinking I wouldn’t know/You played me like a fool, lil baby/Got a b*tch thinking I’m crazy.”

His relationship with DaniLeigh is not the only controversial thing that DaBaby has been involved in as of late. He recently avoided charges for shooting a man who invaded his North Carolina home, but that came after he was charged with felony battery for punching a man during a music video shoot.

You can watch DaniLeigh’s interview in the video above.