Danny Brown’s Stardust rollout continues with new single “Copycats” featuring hyperpop/dubstep star Underscores. The glitchy beat operates more in the latter style, while Underscores uses a ton of fun vocoder on their voice. The beat breaks down on the chorus, transforming into an almost house rhythm; throughout, Danny displays his signature injured alley cat yowl as he boasts, “Run it up front / I’m a rockstar baby, so I get what I want.”

“Copycats” is the second single from Brown’s upcoming seventh studio album, following “Starburst,” which he released alongside the album announcement. The album will arrive two years from his last album, Quaranta. In addition to his Stardust singles, Danny can be heard on the latest edition of Fred Again..’s ongoing “USB” project.

You can listen to Danny Brown’s “Copycats” featuring Underscores above and check out his upcoming tour dates below.

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron *

11/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

11/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater *

11/20 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden *

11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell *

11/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

11/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

11/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

11/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana *

11/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee *

12/05 – Austin, TX @ Emos *

12/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

12/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada *

12/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

12/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall *

12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

12/14 – New York, NY @ Warsaw *

* with underscores & Femtanyl

Stardust is out 11/7 on Warp. You can find more info here.