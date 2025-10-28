The rollout for Danny Brown’s sixth studio album Stardust continues with the video for its second single, “Copycats.” Released a couple of weeks ago, the song finds Brown in full-on ego mode, taunting imitators with his one-of-a-kind, rock star style.

True to the song’s catchy chorus, the “Copycats” video focuses on the perks of fame, aiming the camera at the backseat of a limo, where Danny, guest vocalist Underscores, and their entourage indulge in the trappings of a flashy lifestyle.

In the press release for the video, Danny said, “It was dope to be reunited with underscores in Brooklyn to make the ‘Copycats’ video. It’s been a fun journey from linking up, creating the song together in Austin, then performing at Coachella earlier this year then making this video. I’m excited for everyone to hear the album and see us on tour.”

Stardust will break new ground for Danny; not only will he experiment with the hyperpop and EDM sounds found on previous single “Starburst” and Fred Again.. collab “OGdub,” but it’ll be his first album recorded completely sober. In addition to the video, Danny and longtime collaborator A-Trak have released XXX for 30, an exclusive retrospective playlist on Apple Music spanning Danny’s career. You can check it out here.

You can watch Danny Brown’s “Copycats” video featuring Underscores above.

Stardust is out 11/7 via Warp. You can find more info here.