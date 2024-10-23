Dave Chappelle has long maintained an active connection to the music world, ever since he made musical guests a highlight of Chappelle’s Show. Now he’s preparing to make the center of the Chappelle/music Venn diagram even larger: Today (October 23), he and Killer Mike announced Still Talkin That Sh*t!, a joint tour.

A press release describes the show as “featuring a fusion of music and comedy across a joint set.” Currently, seven shows are scheduled, in Detroit; Atlanta; Rosemont, Illinois; Boston; New York; Oakland; and Long Beach. Tickets will be on sale starting October 25 at noon local time via Ticketmaster.

This comes after Mike teamed up with Chappelle (and Young Thug) in 2022 on the single “Run.” In an interview, he said of the comedian, “I went to one of his shows, and afterward all the comedians were hanging out. Everyone was telling funny stories, and the next thing you know, Dave is like, ‘Mike, you need to run for governor.’ I was like, ‘We got somebody running for governor already,’ and he just gives me this monologue backstage. […] I laughed like sh*t and I called him after we had done this record. I was like, ‘Yo, would you mind repeating that same speech you gave me?’ […] He sent it back to me, and it was as good as the night he cussed my ass out and told me to run for governor.”

Find the list of tour dates below.