dDuring a recent fired-up appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, legendary comedian Katt Williams called out Cedric the Entertainer for joke theft (“My very best joke”) and accused Kevin Hart of being an industry plant. He also criticized Steve Harvey and Tiffany Haddish. Dave Chappelle responded to Williams’ comments by wondering why he’s mainly going after other Black comedians.

“What part of the game is this? He only ethered n*ggas. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” he said at the Hollywood Improv, according to Variety. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

“Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time: ‘F*ck this one, and f*ck that one, and f*ck this one,’” Chappelle said, impersonating Williams. “But, n*gga, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?… Katt was talking about sh*t that n*ggas did to other n*ggas, but not about anything that n*ggas did to him.”

Chappelle admitted that he does “f*ck with Katt hard,” but wished Williams would find new targets when “all of us are trying to be in a better situation.”

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Variety)