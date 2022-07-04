Much of Killer Mike’s solo work has come outside of music over the last decade. He’s fought for better marijuana laws, protested for racial and social justice, released a documentary, and much more. In the music world, much of his work there has come alongside El-P through their Run The Jewels duo. Running strong since 2013, the duo has delivered four installments in their Run The Jewels series with the most recent effort coming in 2020. After going more than a decade without releasing a solo track, Killer Mike is back in action on the solo route and he brought a couple of friends along for the ride.

Marking his first solo release since his 2013 fifth album R.A.P. Music, Killer Mike calls on Young Thug and Dave Chappelle for “Run.” The track was intentionally released on today’s Independence Day holiday and he explained why during an interview with Apple Music. “I’m truly a patriot,” he said. “How could I as a Black American not be a Patriot?” Killer Mike’s new song, which features a sharp verse from Young Thug and stern commentary from Chappelle, arrives with a matching visual that follows a Black man on the battlefield in the middle of a war. It appears that he’s running away from something, but we soon see that the man is running towards the battle. He explained this aspect of the video during the Apple Music interview as well.

“He’s running toward destiny,” he said. “He’s running toward defeating evil, and he is empowered by his ancestors… Fannie Lou Hamer, Frederick Douglass, George Washington Carver, Sojourner Truth, Shirley Chisholm.” He added, “All these people, and their work and the energy they left as inspirations, that have bettered this country, not just bettered my community for black people.”

You can listen to “Run” in the video above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.