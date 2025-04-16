Over the weekend, I was given the privilege of attending Davido’s intimate underplay show here in Los Angeles, where he previewed songs from his upcoming album, 5ive. While he did play the expected singles, such as the previously released “Funds” and “Be There Still,” the AfroFuture headliner also gave the small crowd a preview of other songs from the album. It’s a pretty good project.

Last night, Davido shared the tracklist for 5ive, which not only includes the aforementioned singles, but also has tracks featuring the likes of Becky G, Musa Keys, Omah Lay, Shenseea, Victony, Victoria Monét, YG Marley, and more. “What songs are you excited about????” he asked of his 16 million followers on Twitter (never calling it “X,” be serious!). On Instagram, he shared a short video in which he walks across a desert alone until being flanked by dancers in colorful, furry costumes. “Legacy is not what you leave behind,” he writes in the caption. “But what you breathe into the future.”

The Afrobeats star is hosting his release party for the album in London, and will return to the UK in July for a stadium show in Tottenham, but for now, hasn’t revealed tour dates for 5ive just yet. That gives us even more to look forward to. For now, check out the tracklist below.

5ive is out 4/18 via Columbia Records, Sony Music Entertainment, and Davido Music Worldwide. Get more info here.

01. “Five By Alhanislam”

02. “Anything”

03. “Be There Still”

04. “CFMF”

05. “10 Kilo”

06. “Offa Me” Feat. Victoria Monét

07. “Don’t Know”

08. “R&B” Feat. Shenseea & 450

09. “Awuke” Feat. YG Marley

10. “Holy Water” Feat. Musa Keys & Victony

11. “Nuttin Dey”

12. “Titanium” Feat. Chris Brown

13. “Lately”

14. “Tek” Feat. Becky G

15. “Funds” Feat. Odumodublvck & Chike

16. “Lover Boy” Feat. TayC & Dadju

17. “With You” Feat. Omah Lay