Davido’s disappearance from the public spotlight wasn’t something he had planned in advance. However, following the tragic death of his young son in November, the Nigerian Afropop star and his partner Chioma Rowland took time to mourn privately as a family. Then nearing the end of March, the musician to social media to surprise fans with a heartfelt note.

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all,” wrote Davido.

Also included in the post was the news that his third album, Timeless would be hitting streaming platforms soon. Now with the album officially available to the public, streaming titan Apple Music shared that the project broke one of its global records.

Shared to the company’s Twitter page, Apple Music revealed Davido is breaking global records on. The Nigerian superstar’s [album] Timeless had the most first-day streams ever for an African album on Apple Music.”

To which Davido, quote tweeted to humbly reply, “God is too good!”

God is too good !!! https://t.co/dmsa7xRGOA — Davido (@davido) April 3, 2023

Apple Music wasn’t the only streaming platform, Davido’s new album broke records. AudioMach, also shared that Timeless now holds its record for the highest streams for within album in 24 hours.

🚨 RECORD-BREAKING: @davido’s #Timeless had over 12 MILLION streams in its first 24 hours, more than any other album on Audiomack, ever! 🏆 🎉 Keep streaming, keep supporting: https://t.co/FxkhABb3FC#KeepTheBeatGoing🪘 pic.twitter.com/AvdrRcRvFc — Audiomack Africa (@audiomackafrica) April 3, 2023

Timeless is now via Davido Music Worldwide and Sony Music Entertainment. Find more information here.