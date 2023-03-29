Davido announced his fourth studio album Timeless just the other week. He shared the news with a trailer, in which he said, “There is a time for everything, a time to grieve and a time to heal, a time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak, and a time for silence.”

Today (March 29), only days away from the new LP, he gave fans more exciting news via a trailer. “Our guest tonight is a voice of a generation,” a voice says. “And now I know we can’t wait for the new album to drop, but for the moment, he’s been kind enough to let us in on the tracklist.”

The tracklist was then read aloud, and you can see it in full below; it has features from Asake, Skepta, and more.

1. “Over Dem”

2. “Feel”

3. “In The Garden” Fear. Morravey

4. “Godfather”

5. “Unavailable” Feat. Musa Keys

6. “Bop” Feat. Dexta Daps

7. “E Pain Me”

8. “Away”

9. “Precision”

10. “Kante” Feat. Fave

11. “Na Money” Feat. The Caveman & Angelique Kidj

12. “U (Juju)” Feat. Skepta

13. “No Competition” Feat. Asake

14. “Picasso” Feat. Logos Olori

15. “For The Road”

16. “LCND”

17. “Champion Sound” Feat. Focalistic Sound

Timeless is out 3/31 via Davido Music Worldwide and Sony Music Entertainment. Find more information here.