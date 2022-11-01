davido
Davido Mourns The Death Of His 3-Year-Old Son After An Apparent Drowning Accident

Nigerian Afropop star Davido and his partner Chioma Rowland are mourning the death of their three-year-old son Ifeanyi, after a drowning accident at their home in Lagos, according to the Daily Mail, which cites “various reputable news outlets.” The couple was reportedly not at home, and the child was reportedly underwater for “a very long time” before being discovered.

A Lagos State Police Command spokesperson said, “Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet. If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.”

Davido trended on Twitter as fans expressed their dismay and shared their condolences with the “Stand Strong” singer, whose 2020 album A Better Time was one of several credited with helping to advance Afropop’s popularity stateside. Last month, Davido joined Burna Boy and Wizkid as one of the headliners of the Lost In Riddim Festival in San Jose, further cementing his status as one of the biggest Afropop representatives in the US.

Davido has two other children, both girls, from previous relationships.

