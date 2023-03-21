Music

Davido Announced His New Album ‘Timeless’ With A Message Thanking Fans For Always Supporting Him

Nigerinan singer Davido is gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, Timeless. Today (March 21), Davido announced the album via Instagram, with a trailer.

The trailer comprises of tour footage, juxtaposed with clips from what appears to be new music video. In the trailer, Davido speaks via voiceover, saying. “There is a time for everything, a time to grieve and a time to heal, a time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak, and a time for silence.”

The grief he is likely alluding to is likely related to the loss of his three-year-old son, who died in a drowning accident last October.

In the post’s caption, Davido thanked his fans for their boundless support, as he took a brief hiatus following the accident.

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down,” he said. “All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.”

Find the trailer for Timeless above.

Timeless is out 3/31 via Davido Music Worldwide and Sony Music Entertainment. Find more information here.

