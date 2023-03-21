Nigerinan singer Davido is gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, Timeless. Today (March 21), Davido announced the album via Instagram, with a trailer.

The trailer comprises of tour footage, juxtaposed with clips from what appears to be new music video. In the trailer, Davido speaks via voiceover, saying. “There is a time for everything, a time to grieve and a time to heal, a time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak, and a time for silence.”

The grief he is likely alluding to is likely related to the loss of his three-year-old son, who died in a drowning accident last October.

In the post’s caption, Davido thanked his fans for their boundless support, as he took a brief hiatus following the accident.

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down,” he said. “All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.”

Find the trailer for Timeless above.

Timeless is out 3/31 via Davido Music Worldwide and Sony Music Entertainment. Find more information here.