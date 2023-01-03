Since bursting onto the rap scene in March 2020, 4HUNNID Record’s first lady, Day Sulan, has hit the ground running, refusing to let the pandemic slow down her career. After experiencing success with singles “Bailar” with YG and “Big” featuring Rubi Rose, the Compton native has begun to find her footing in the hip-hop community. Now with the support of her label owner, frequent collaborator, and fellow Compton native YG, she’s ready to conquer the game one track at a time, starting with her UPROXX Sessions performance of her single “Teach U How To Play.”

Sulan’s determination to be rap music’s next top act is fueled by the many obstacles she faced growing up in South Central Los Angeles. From her past as an exotic dancer to finding herself tied up in California’s vicious gang culture, the Black and Vietnamese recording artist hasn’t let that hinder her from accomplishing her goals.

In an interview with Kazi Magazine, Sulan reminisced on her trials, stating, “I did not have much guidance, so I had to figure everything out on my own. It was hard, but I knew it was best for me to get it done.”

Or, as she explained to REVOLT, “I have some sh*t to accomplish because of how much he’s done for me,” adding, “[YG] making me the first lady of 4HUNNID… I have to go crazy. It’s not an option, it’s a mandatory thing.”

Watch Day Sulan’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Teach U How To Play” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.