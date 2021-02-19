Next month will make one year since YG announced he signed West Coast rapper Day Sulan to his 4Hunnid imprint. Prior to Friday, the two worked on three songs together and today, their fourth collaboration arrived in the form of their new track, “Bailar.”

Here, YG and Sulan show their growing chemistry over the song’s Latin-influenced production. The rappers deliver verses in both English and Spanish while laying provocative raps to their partners. YG and Sulan also dropped a music video for the song, finding them partying and dancing with a select group of friends.

In 2019, YG and Day Sulan unleashed their first song together with “Her Story” from the former’s fourth album, 4Real 4 Real. A year later, Day Sulan was signed to 4Hunnid and the collaborations kept pouring in. They joined forces for a second time on “Equinox,” a track that arrived with a raunchy music video that was centered in the middle of a wild pool party. Months later, they delivered their third song, “Hit Em Up,” which featured song help from fellow 4Hunnid-signee D3szn.

The new song comes after YG joined Ty Dolla Sign, Post Malone, J. Bavin, and Tyga for a multilingual remix of “Spicy.” Outside of the music world, the rapper also revealed his new line of sneakers, entitled “The Flame.” The standalone shoes will arrive at some point next month.

You can listen to “Bailar” in the video above.