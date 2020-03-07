Day Sulan Signed To YG’s 4Hunnid Label And Shared A Rowdy Video For ‘Mascara’

The past couple of years have seen a rise of a number of talented female rap artists embraced by the hip-hop community. From Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat to Rico Nasty and City Girls, the ladies in rap have been making their mark and based on his latest signing, YG hopes to add to that list in a big way with his 4Hunnid label.

Just weeks after announcing a joint venture between 4Hunnid and Epic Records, YG announced the first signing on the heels of that deal will be Los Angeles’ Day Sulan. She first collaborated with YG back on “Her Story” on his 2019 album, 4Real 4Real. The relationship between the two grew after the track, leading up to her signing with the label.

Getting off to a strong start after her signing, Day Sulan became the first artist to release music under the 4Hunnied with her new single, “Mascara.”

The rowdy single sees the Los Angeles rapper firmly stepping up to her competition without any fear in her eyes. From ripping through the Compton streets to laying her bars on grass lawns, both her charisma and aggression are to be noted as she continues work on her upcoming project, working alongside YG and industry vets Max Gousse and Monee’ Perry of Artistry Group.