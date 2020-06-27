Earlier this year, YG announced that his 4Hunnid Records imprint signed a joint-deal with Epic Records. In addition to the joint venture, YG announced the label’s first signing since the partnership, namely Los Angeles’ Day Sulan. Following her “Mascara” release from this past March, Sulan is back with new music, this time with help from Rubi Rose.

Called “Big,” it’s her second release on 4Hunnid, and it comes with a music video. In it, Sulan and Rose find themselves poolside in the summer heat of Los Angeles, laughing off their haters and their distaste towards two women who are minding their own business and seemingly thriving in their own lives. The ladies eventually move from the pool and into a flashy car, where they hang out of the window and continue to douse their listeners with boastful bars. All in all the song presents Sulan and Rose moving as one and showing each other support.

Day Sulan first gained the attention of the public after landing a plum appearance on “Her Story” off of YG’s 2019 album 4Real 4Real. After the collaboration, her relationship with YG began to grow, resulting in her eventual signing.

You can watch the video for “Big” above.