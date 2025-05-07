Music

DDG And BIA Trade Swaggering Verses In The Frenetic ‘Fine Shyt’ Video

Ahead of the release of his new album, Blame The Chat, DDG streamed its creation in a week-long stream-a-thon — a first for the industry, surely. During the streaming marathon, he stopped by Uproxx to challenge the host of Sound Check, resulting in Jeremy’s first-ever L (live, no less!).

Today, DDG continued the rollout with the video for “Fine Shyt” featuring BIA. Naturally, the streamer-turned-rapper is on the cutting edge of internet slang, naming the song after Gen Z’s latest nickname for a baddie, brick house, bad mammajamma, etc. (as someone said on Twitter the other day, these kids could use a little more imagination).

The video, shot at a house party, pairs the two rappers as they trade bars back-and-forth. Longtime readers might know this is my favorite type of rap song, as it evokes the spirit of a cypher, with rappers building on each other’s rhyme schemes and energetic performances. So it goes here, with DDG and BIA boasting their way through a pair of pass-the-mic verses that turn what might have been kind of a basic flex rap into an engaging listen.

You can check out the video for “Fine Shyt” above.

Blame The Chat is out now. You can find more info here.

