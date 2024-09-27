BIA and Lil Yachty vow dire consequences for anyone who irks them in the video for their new collaboration, “Pissed Off.” “Somebody just pissed me off, where’s the switch?” she intones on the chorus, making it sound very much like hot lead will be flying at any moment. And just in case there was any doubt of her intentions, this is how she opens her verse: “Somebody gon’ die today / This sound like Jeff in the ride today / I make it slip if she slide today / It’s on the seat of my right-side / Kissing you bitches goodbye today.”

The tag-team is BIA’s third high-profile collab with an Atlanta rapper in 2024; in June, she teamed up with JID for “Lights Off,” while in July, she and Flau’jae appeared on Culture Jam’s latest compilation with Lakeyah on “Can’t Get Enough.” Like plenty of her rapper peers, the Beantown native has plenty to be pissed off about this year, too.

In March, BIA got into it with Cardi B over the shared Missy Elliott sample that appeared in both rappers’ new singles. Supposedly, Cardi took shots at BIA on her “Wanna Be Remix” verse, while BIA clapped back with “Sue Meee.” In June, Cardi made mentions of “opps,” and fans were sure it was a reference to BIA, so her latest will almost certainly be interpreted as a Cardi diss, as well. 2025 can’t get here soon enough.

You can watch BIA and Lil Yachty’s “Pissed Off” video above.