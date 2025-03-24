Over the weekend, YouTuber turned rapper DDG announced a week-long livestream on Twitch, during which he will be debuting his fourth studio album. According to a press release, he’ll be streaming “24/7” for the next seven days for his Hit-A-Thon, working on verses, choosing beats, sequencing his tracklist, and more, all with fan input. Fans will also get the opportunity to help choose the album’s title. The streaming marathon is to kick off at 8 PM ET, and run from March 24 to April 1, when he’ll release the album. You can check out the stream here.

The former Uproxx cover star released his last album, Maybe It’s Me, in 2023, but since then, he’s drawn more attention for his relationship with actress/singer Halle Bailey, with whom he shares one child: their son, Halo. However, that union has drawn more negative attention recently — especially for DDG — after the couple broke up and their co-parenting issues have repeatedly been made public.

With his Hit-A-Thon stream, DDG is putting the focus back where it should be for any musician: on his music. And, with its innovative rollout, the streaming pioneer is giving music fans an unprecedented chance to be a part of the process in a way that would previously have been logistically improbable. Gotta give him credit for that much, at least.

DDG’s as-yet-untitled new album drops April 1 via Epic Records. You can find more info here.