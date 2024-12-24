Typically in the US, a child’s sixteenth birthday is cause for an over-the-top celebration. For other cultures, the thirteen or fifteen birthdays are also significant milestones. However, DDG isn’t waiting until then to shower his son, Halo with extravagant gifts.

Over the weekend, the “I’m Geekin” rapper and Halle Bailey celebrated their bundle of joy’s first birthday. The remixed Cocomelon theme shindig was right on par with a toddler’s even. But DDG dialed thing up when it came to the gift reveals. DDG treated his son to a brand new decked out shiny red Ferrari. In the vlog of the party (viewable here), DDG’s subscribers found the reveal to be a hilarious troll.

However, users online slammed DDG for making a such an exorbitant purchase. Now, DDG issued a response. Over on X (formerly Twitter), DDG clapback at the critics, writing: “N****s mad cuz they son playin hot wheels and mines playin wit ferrari’s & M’s. Just work harder gang 😂😂.”

Halo was temporarily impressed with the as he can be seen playing with the luxury car’s interior. Still, he won’t be legally allowed to drive for in most states fifteen more years. In the meantime, DDG will make sure rubber hits the road until Halo is ready to takeover.