The Chloe x Halle reunion rumor flames are scorching hot. Yesterday (December 2), Uproxx cover star Chlöe and Halle Bailey hit the stage for at the 2024 Fashion Awards.

Although the siblings walked the British event as ambassadors for Pandora (the jewelry company), they had another professional obligation. Later in the evening, the pair rekindled their magic as a musical duo for the packed Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

While the ladies had five projects to pull from (including Ungodly Hour) as well as recent collaborations “Want Me” (from Chlöe’s Trouble In Paradise album) and “Soft” (off of Flo’s debut album Access All Areas) they decided to switch things up. According to one TikTok user, Chlöe and Halle’s set included a cover of The Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody.”

At this time only attendees can spill the beans about the duo’s temporary reunion and most are tight-lipped. Whispers online claim that the full performance in all of its sure to be glory will be uploaded to a video service before the week is up.

However, Chloe x Halle fans don’t want to wait. Across social media sites such as X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and TikTok clips of their set have popped up. But each post doesn’t have much staying power as they appeared to have been struck down due to copyright infringement claims.

So, ultimately patience is key. If the reports are true, the performance as it was intended to be viewed should be out soon.