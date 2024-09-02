Halle Bailey and DDG are both stars, and now so is their son Halo, as a photo of him has become the subject of a terrific meme lately.

The photo in question is a screenshot of a video DDG shared in August, of Halo on what looks like a mall train ride for children. In the viral screenshot, Halo is making a facial expression that’s a mix of concern and fear.

The image has made the rounds online and people have been having fun with it. That includes DDG: On August 30, he tweeted, “who made my son into a meme [laughing emojis].”

He also shared a tweet using the image that reads, “me looking at my bank account after a spending spree.” He added in another tweet, “my son more lit than me, i love it [teary eyed emoji].”

Sexyy Red got in on the fun, too, sharing a clip from the video and captioning it, “Me look at da 7 [black woman emoji] in a Nissan Altima Fly Pass Me Blasting Sexyy Red (I’m Doing 120).” Bailey shared that post and added a simple crying emoji.

Bailey, meanwhile, just made good on her promise of new music in August by releasing “Because I Love You.”