Deante Hitchcock Would Rather Be ‘Alone’ On The First Single From His Upcoming Album

Atlanta rapper Deante Hitchcock is preparing to release his second album this year after dropping the Valentine’s Day-themed EP, Every Day The 14th, a month ago. To get the campaign started, he shared the first single from the upcoming project, “Alone.” A heartbroken rap ballad, the song features production by Brandon Phillips-Taylor, who crafts a Latin guitar-laden backdrop over which Hitchcock reflects on a failed relationship, deciding that maybe he’s better off alone than with the woman who won’t reciprocate his feelings.

The Clayton County native has been lying relatively low over the past year after making a splashy, impressive debut with Better in May 2020. After dropping both a deluxe version and a live version of the album, he spent much of 2021 releasing discrete freestyles over fan-favorite beats like SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box,” Drake’s “What’s Next,” and Outkast’s “Roses.” He also appeared on a remix of Spillage Village’s Spilligion single “Baptized” along with IDK and Flatbush Zombies, then contributed a verse to “Georgan Favors” from the deluxe version of Isiaiah Rashad’s well-received 2021 album The House Is Burning.

Although it’s been a while since his last proper release, Every Day The 14th helped to kick start his momentum for 2022, and with another album on the way, he looks to build on his breakout year.

Listen to Deante Hitchcock’s new single “Alone” below.