The world waited nearly five years for Isaiah Rashad to make his return to the music world and finally, at the beginning of August, he did just that. The TDE rapper touched down with his second album The House Is Burning, and it was met with rave reviews from fans. Guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jay Rock, SZA, 6lack, Smino, and more also stood out on Rashad’s latest body of work. Nearly four months after he released it, Rashad returns with its deluxe version simply because the “homies begged.”

The new version adds four songs to the project’s original 16 tracks. It finds Rashad sticking to his Tennessee roots by sharing a remix of “RIP Young” with Juicy J and Project and heading to Atlanta for “Deep Blue” with Young Nudy and “Geordan Favors” with Deante’ Hitchcock. Lastly, the TDE rapper recruits West coast singer Umi for the deluxe edition’s closer, “Donuts.”

Prior to sharing the deluxe version of The House Is Burning, Rashad released videos for “THIB,” “Chad” with YGTUT,” and “From The Garden” with Lil Uzi. He also stopped by A COLORS Show to deliver a vivid performance of “HB2U.”

The House Is Burning (Homies Begged) is out now via TDE/Warner. Get it here.

