There’s no doubt Deante Hitchcock has something big planned in the future. The Atlanta rapper has spent the last month releasing very impressive freestyles over hip-hop tracks from today and yesterday, and for his latest offering he took on Outkast’s 2004 classic “Roses,” with an accompanying video. It finds Deante posing as a homeless man who aims to make ends meet. Despite his character’s hardships, he proclaims that one day he’ll reach the heights of some of today’s favorites in music, like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, and Young Thug.

The new video serves as the fourth consecutive entry in Deante’s New Atlanta Tuesdays freestyle series. He started things off with some bars over Lil Wayne’s “Let The Build Beat,” which arrived with a video that saw him carrying a goat. He returned a week later with a wild freestyle over SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box” and his own submission to the song’s TikTok-bred challenge. Most recently, Deante engaged in an all-out Nerf gun war while rapping over Drake’s No. 1 single and Scary Hours 2 favorite “What’s Next.”

Prior to the New Atlanta Tuesdays series, Deante shared a live version of his debut album, Better, and released videos of the performances with it.

You can watch the video for the new freestyle above.