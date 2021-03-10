While most would take a break after a new album, Deante Hitchcock has been pushing full-steam ahead. The Atlanta rapper relaunched his freestyle series “NewAtlantaTuesdays” last week with a set of bars over Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III track “Let The Beat Build.” Hitchcock started the series earlier in his career as a way to bring attention to himself andto increase his following. Now he’s heading back to it in order to flaunt his fiery display of lyricism, and in its latest installation, he takes on SpottemGottem’s track “Beat Box“.

The new video for the song finds Hitchock rapping for nearly two-minutes about women. He makes it clear that he does not seek an exclusive relationship; a night of love-making with a woman will do. Throughout the video, Hitchcock also does the dance that accompanies the TikTok challenge to SpottemGottem’s “Beat Box” in various places, from on top of a car and in the middle of a street to a parking lot and even inside a store.

The freestyle arrives after Deante kicked off 2021 with a live version of his 2020 album Better. The updated release was delivered with videos from the performance.

Check out the “Beatbox” freestyle in the video above.