Carol City rapper Denzel Curry is not a fan of this year’s Grammy awards nominations, and he has no problem showing it. As the Recording Academy hosted its annual nomination stream to reveal the nominees in each category, Curry was not impressed by the names mentioned in this year’s rap categories.

Several of the genre’s newer acts earned their first nominations, including GloRilla, Latto, and Tobe Nwingwe. Kendrick Lamar led the hip-hop pack with 6 nominations, including a nod for both Rap Album of The Year and Album of the Year. Despite this, the “Ultimate” rapper remained unimpressed, writing on Twitter, “but for the rap album category, I can literally name you 10 other albums,” adding, “congrats to kdot and push but all that other sh*t come on bruh.”

But For The Rap Album Category I can literally Name you 10 other albums that were actually good congrats to kdot and push but all that other shit come on bruh… — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

Although Curry didn’t outright say his album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, should have been nominated because it was released during the ceremony’s eligibility period (October. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022), fans of the musician chimed in to advocate on his behalf.

like yours 👍 — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 15, 2022

Others joined the conversation adding the names of the albums they felt were snubbed. The two most mentioned albums in the thread were Future’s I Never Liked You and JID’s The Forever Story (which was released on the same day as DJ Khaled).

Future album was fire too — Robbing (@robbing_) November 15, 2022

you should've been there bro. JID too — hollywood (@aushollywood) November 15, 2022

If Denzel Curry is upset now, wait until the actual winners are revealed.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.