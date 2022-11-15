Kendrick Lamar Rolling Loud
Kendrick Lamar Beats Out DJ Khaled To Become The 2023 Grammys’ Most Nominated Rap Artist

The biggest night in music is nearly upon us. As musicians anxiously tune into the 2023 Grammy nomination stream, Kendrick Lamar can sit back confidently. The “We Cry Together” rapper has earned six nominations for the ceremony beating out all other hip-hop acts.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, brings the Compton native’s nomination total to 47. The album and lead single, “The Heart Pt. 5” snatched the nominations for Song of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, and Record of the Year. A close runner-up with three nominations, DJ Khaled is the second most nominated hip-hop act.
Khaled and Lamar will battle it out in the same categories, except Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

This year’s ceremony will be quite interesting to watch as Nicki Minaj is notably absent from the nomination list. Also, other notable nominees, Young Thug and Gunna are still incarcerated as they are fighting a RICO case against the state of Georgia.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.

