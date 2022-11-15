The biggest night in music is nearly upon us. As musicians anxiously tune into the 2023 Grammy nomination stream, Kendrick Lamar can sit back confidently. The “We Cry Together” rapper has earned six nominations for the ceremony beating out all other hip-hop acts.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, brings the Compton native’s nomination total to 47. The album and lead single, “The Heart Pt. 5” snatched the nominations for Song of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, and Record of the Year. A close runner-up with three nominations, DJ Khaled is the second most nominated hip-hop act.

Khaled and Lamar will battle it out in the same categories, except Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

This year’s ceremony will be quite interesting to watch as Nicki Minaj is notably absent from the nomination list. Also, other notable nominees, Young Thug and Gunna are still incarcerated as they are fighting a RICO case against the state of Georgia.

#GRAMMYs nominees for Song of the Year abcdefu

About Damn Time

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

As It Was

Bad Habit

Break My Soul

Easy On Me

God Did

The Heart Pt 5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2022

#GRAMMYs nominees for Best Rap Album God Did

I Never Liked You

Come Home The Kids Miss You

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

It’s Almost Dry — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2022

#GRAMMYs nominees for Best Rap Performance God Did

Vegas

Pushin P

F.N.F.

The Heart Pt 5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2022

#GRAMMYs nominees for Best Music Video Easy On Me

Yet To Come

Woman

The Heart Pt 5

As It Was

All Too Well — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2022

#GRAMMYs nominees for Record of the Year Don’t Shut Me Down

Easy On Me

Break My Soul

Good Morning Gorgeous

You and Me on the Rock

Woman

Bad Habit

The Heart Pt 5

About Damn Time

As It Was — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2022

#GRAMMYs nominees for Album of the Year Voyage

30

Un Verano Sin Ti

Renaissance

Good Morning Gorgeous

In These Silent Days

Music of the Spheres

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Special

Harry’s House — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2022

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.