The biggest night in music is nearly upon us. As musicians anxiously tune into the 2023 Grammy nomination stream, Kendrick Lamar can sit back confidently. The “We Cry Together” rapper has earned six nominations for the ceremony beating out all other hip-hop acts.
Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, brings the Compton native’s nomination total to 47. The album and lead single, “The Heart Pt. 5” snatched the nominations for Song of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, and Record of the Year. A close runner-up with three nominations, DJ Khaled is the second most nominated hip-hop act.
Khaled and Lamar will battle it out in the same categories, except Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.
This year’s ceremony will be quite interesting to watch as Nicki Minaj is notably absent from the nomination list. Also, other notable nominees, Young Thug and Gunna are still incarcerated as they are fighting a RICO case against the state of Georgia.
#GRAMMYs nominees for Song of the Year
abcdefu
About Damn Time
All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
As It Was
Bad Habit
Break My Soul
Easy On Me
God Did
The Heart Pt 5
#GRAMMYs nominees for Best Rap Album
God Did
I Never Liked You
Come Home The Kids Miss You
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
It’s Almost Dry
#GRAMMYs nominees for Best Rap Performance
God Did
Vegas
Pushin P
F.N.F.
The Heart Pt 5
#GRAMMYs nominees for Best Music Video
Easy On Me
Yet To Come
Woman
The Heart Pt 5
As It Was
All Too Well
#GRAMMYs nominees for Record of the Year
Don’t Shut Me Down
Easy On Me
Break My Soul
Good Morning Gorgeous
You and Me on the Rock
Woman
Bad Habit
The Heart Pt 5
About Damn Time
As It Was
#GRAMMYs nominees for Album of the Year
Voyage
30
Un Verano Sin Ti
Renaissance
Good Morning Gorgeous
In These Silent Days
Music of the Spheres
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Special
Harry’s House
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.