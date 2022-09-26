Denzel Curry is riding Melt My Eyez, See Your Future till the wheels fall off. The Miami-made artist’s acclaimed fifth studio album dropped in March, and the admiration of it has grown stronger with each passing month. This morning (September 26), Curry immersed even deeper into this era by premiering the cinematic music video for “X-Wing” and announcing the two-disc Melt My Eyez, See Your Future: The Extended Edition will hit DSPs and see a physical album release this Friday (September 30).

The Extended Edition is described in a press release as “reimagined” alongside the Cold Blooded Soul Band. “Rather than tacking on songs that didn’t make the album the first go around, he delivers a special version performed live in one take,” it reads. Curry and the Cold Blooded Soul Band performed an impressive Tiny Desk Concert in June.

In the Adrian Villagomez-directed “X-Wing” video, Curry is the solo star. Scenes oscillate between the 27-year-old confidently moving through a packed club, wielding a samurai sword, and “traversing over a Cyberpunk-like cityscape in an X-Wing Starfighter vehicle.”

Villagomez also directed the videos for Melt My Eyez singles “Walkin” and “Zatoichi” — Curry and the Cold Blooded Soul Band performed “Walkin” on Fallon in July — and Curry billed the “X-Wing” video as “his latest sci-fi thriller.”

FROM THE DIRECTORS OF WALKIN, ZATOICHI, & TROUBLES ZEL KUROSAWA BRINGS YOU HIS LATEST SCI-FI THRILLER IN “X- WING”https://t.co/Tptyu38A5O — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) September 26, 2022

Curry is nearing the final stretch of his headlining North American Melt My Eyez tour. This run comes after the self-proclaimed “best rapper alive” opened for Kid Cudi’s To The Moon World Tour in August. See his remaining dates below.

09/27 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

10/01 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/04 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/08 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner