Destroy Lonely has his heart set on being rap music’s next household name. After crushing his Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance, the Playboi Carti signee is well on his way. The musician’s upcoming album, If Looks Could Kill, is slated to be his breakout moment.
When asked about what fans should expect from the album, the musician told Complex, “I was out in New York working on my album, If Looks Could Kill. That sh*t’s hard. I got really in my mode on that. On a bunch of the songs, I’m talking about how ‘I’m The Look Killer’ and a whole bunch of sh*t.”
Here’s everything we know about If Looks Could Kill so far.
Release Date
If Looks Could Kill is out 5/5 via Opium/Interscope. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “How U Feel?”
2. “If Looks Could Kill”
3. “Fly Sht”
4. “Which One”
5. “Raver”
6. “Came in Wit”
7. “By The Pound”
8. “All the Time”
9. “Biggest Problem”
10. “Chris Paul”
11. “Superstar”
12. “New New”
13. “Right Now”
14. “Which Way”
15. “Wagwan”
16. “Moment of Silence”
17. “Brazy Girls”
18. “Goin Up”
19. “Passenger”
20. “Promo”
21. “Worth It”
22. “Redlight”
23. “Make Sum Work”
24. “Safety (interlude)”
25. “Your Eyes”
26. “Money & Sex” (bonus) with Ken Carson
Features
In the album’s credits, there is only one listed guest feature, Ken Carson, who’s worked with Destroy Lonely in the past.
Artwork
May 5th. If Looks Could Kill. Who's ready for new Destroy Lonely? pic.twitter.com/D7Ky0pMlEn
— RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) April 28, 2023
Singles
So far, “If Looks Could Kill,” co-produced by Clayco and Ssor.t is the only single to be released from the project. “Ain’t Free” was previously released as a snippet, but it did not make the album. Different editions of the album will include additional songs. “Too Damn Rich” and “Spillin” will not make the bonus CD release. As for the vinyl edition, songs “Check the Fleet” and “Back Sippin” will be added.
Tour
Although he hasn’t made a formal tour announcement to support the project, on his official website, there are several upcoming festival appearances and one-off shows listed. See the dates below.
05/19 — Montréal, QC @ Metro Metro Festival 2023
06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2023
06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2023
06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2023
06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2023
06/29 — Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Ferropolis
06/30 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Ahoy Rotterdam
07/01 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @Ahoy Rotterdam
07/06 — Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Openair Frauenfeld 2023
07/07 — Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Openair Frauenfeld 2023
07/07 — London, United Kingdom @ Wireless Festival
07/08 — Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Openair Frauenfeld 2023
07/21 — Miami Gardens, FL @ Rolling Loud 2023
07/22 — Miami Gardens, FL @ Rolling Loud 2023
07/23 — Miami Gardens, FL @ Rolling Loud 2023
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza