Destroy Lonely has his heart set on being rap music’s next household name. After crushing his Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance, the Playboi Carti signee is well on his way. The musician’s upcoming album, If Looks Could Kill, is slated to be his breakout moment.

When asked about what fans should expect from the album, the musician told Complex, “I was out in New York working on my album, If Looks Could Kill. That sh*t’s hard. I got really in my mode on that. On a bunch of the songs, I’m talking about how ‘I’m The Look Killer’ and a whole bunch of sh*t.”

Here’s everything we know about If Looks Could Kill so far.

Release Date

If Looks Could Kill is out 5/5 via Opium/Interscope. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “How U Feel?”

2. “If Looks Could Kill”

3. “Fly Sht”

4. “Which One”

5. “Raver”

6. “Came in Wit”

7. “By The Pound”

8. “All the Time”

9. “Biggest Problem”

10. “Chris Paul”

11. “Superstar”

12. “New New”

13. “Right Now”

14. “Which Way”

15. “Wagwan”

16. “Moment of Silence”

17. “Brazy Girls”

18. “Goin Up”

19. “Passenger”

20. “Promo”

21. “Worth It”

22. “Redlight”

23. “Make Sum Work”

24. “Safety (interlude)”

25. “Your Eyes”

26. “Money & Sex” (bonus) with Ken Carson