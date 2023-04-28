Playboi Carti might be one of the biggest names in hip-hop right now and he’s conferred that excitement onto the artists on his label, Opium. While Destroy Lonely might not be a household name yet, among a certain subset of fans — namely, the ones who rage at Rolling Loud year after year — he’s the next in line to step up to the upper echelon of notoriety, especially after the release of his highly-anticipated upcoming album, If Looks Could Kill. Destroy Lonely announced its official release date today: May 5.

Lonely — whose music is reminiscent of Carti’s, as well as Trippie Redd’s, and whose father I-20 was signed to Ludacris’ Disturbing Tha Peace in the 2000s — also shared the enormous track list, which includes 26 songs. Physical editions will include two additional songs which will be unique to the format. The sole feature is fellow Opium artist Ken Carson on the bonus track, “Money & Sex.” Fans hoping to catch Destroy Lonely live can see him at Bonnaroo and Summerfest in June, then at Rolling Loud in Miami and Lollapalooza in Chicago after he spends most of July in Europe.

Check out the tracklist for If Looks Could Kill, out 5/5, below and get more info here.

DIGITAL Tracklist:

1. “How U Feel?”

2. “If Looks Could Kill”

3. “Fly Sht”

4. “Which One”

5. “Raver”

6. “Came in Wit”

7. “By The Pound”

8. “All the Time”

9. “Biggest Problem”

10. “Chris Paul”

11. “Superstar”

12. “New New”

13. “Right Now”

14. “Which Way”

15. “Wagwan”

16. “Moment of Silence”

17. “Brazy Girls”

18. “Goin Up”

19. “Passenger”

20. “Promo”

21. “Worth It”

22. “Redlight”

23. “Make Sum Work”

24. “Safety (interlude)”

25. “Your Eyes”

26. “Money & Sex” (bonus) with Ken Carson

CD BONUS Tracks:

26. “Too Damn Rich”

27. “Spillin”

VINYL BONUS Tracks:

26. “Check the Fleet”

27. “Back Sippin”