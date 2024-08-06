In hip-hop, Drake appears to be public enemy number one. Thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping diss track, “Not Like Us,” the Toronto native fell out of favor with hip-hop lovers around the world.

Even public displays of support from Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty, could win Drake over cool points. However, despite it all, future NBA Hall of Famer, Stephen Curry, hasn’t turned his back on his friend. In fact, according to him, he is “a big Drake guy.”

In an interview with GQ, Stephen Curry showed his love for the “Family Matters” rapper.

After being asked about his thoughts on the vicious Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, Curry made it clear as to which side he stands on.

“I’m a big Drake guy,” he said. “I’ve been for a long time.”

Curry went on to seemingly agree with the public’s declaration that Kendrick Lamar took home the victory in their beef. Still, that hasn’t swayed Curry’s support in any way.

“I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that,” he said. “But I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely.”

As transplant representative for the West Coast, maybe Stephen Curry can encourage the rest of California to ease up on Drake.