If you thought the outcome of Drake’s rap battle with Kendrick Lamar would push him into a cave, you were quite mistaken. Since the rapid beef calmed down, Drake has featured beside Camila Cabello and Gordo on new songs, and now, he’s back again with music of his own. In posts made to his now-revealed finsta (Fake Instagram) account, thanks to him reposting it on his main verified Instagram account, Drake unveiled three new songs as a part of 100 gigabytes of unreleased content that he shared with fans.

The three songs are “It’s Up” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Housekeeping Knows” featuring Latto, and “Blue Green Red.” “It’s Up” lands as bass-knocking track with verses from Young Thug and 21 Savage while “Housekeeping Knows” pairs Drake with Latto for a “sweet,” “uplifting,” and “inspiring” New Orleans-bounce track that concludes with a verse from the Atlanta rapper. Finally there’s “Blue Green Red,” a tropical, dancehall-inspired track that will probably do well in the remaining weeks of summer.

As if the three new songs weren’t enough, the folder of unreleased content also includes behind-the-scenes videos and other unreleased content from over the years in Drake careers. This includes BTS footage of Drake’s “Nonstop,” “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin,” “Sticky,” “Hotline Bling,” and “What’s Next” music videos, among others. There’s also an original version of “U With Me,” videos from his 2023 show at New York’s Apollo Theatre, more BTS content from tours like 2012’s Club Paradise Tour and 2013’s Would You Like a Tour?, as well as videos of Drake recording music in the studio.

Honestly, there’s so much content in here, it’ll take a day or seven to decipher what it is and what Drake era it’s from. We’ll leave that task up to you all if you so choose to take it on.

You can view Drake’s “100 gigs” of unreleased material on his website here.