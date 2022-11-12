Did Lizzo’s High School Band Play In A Super Bowl?

Back in 2020, while Lizzo played a Super Bowl pre-show concert, she revealed just how much her life and career has brought her full circle. Specifically, the pop star shared that when she was in high school, she actually had the honor of participating in the yearly football game’s festivities once before: through the school marching band. Apparently, they also appeared in the tv show, Friday Night Lights, as well.

“Our high school got selected to be in the crowd on the field during Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson,” Lizzo said at the time. “Now here I am performing for the Super Bowl. I got a song with Justin Timberlake. And Janet Jackson likes my music. A lot can happen in a lifetime.”

The show in question was the halftime one in 2004, where Jackson and Timberlake performed together.

Famously, Lizzo also appears in a marching band during the music video of her major hit, “Good As Hell.” It seems that might’ve been a nod to her high school days as well.

Two years later, she is once again revisiting her music roots in an upcoming documentary for HBO Max titled Love, Lizzo. The early trailer for the film finds Lizzo playing her most popular songs like “Truth Hurts” to a super sweet fanbase, attending high-scale photoshoots, and showing off some archival footage of herself as a child — when she was making pop songs growing up.

If there’s one thing to take away, whether it’s Lizzo’s marching band days or her documentary, it’s that she’s truly a hardworking inspiration to us all.

