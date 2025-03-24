The past year in hip-hop has been largely defined by a plethora of feuds between rappers, with one in particular. While rap disputes can be started by any number of inciting events, sometimes they stem from relatively simple misunderstandings.

Case in point: two rappers from almost completely different circles clashed recently when Houston’s Maxo Kream accused Gaithersburg, Maryland native Logic of stealing one of his songs after a Twitch streamer previewed Logic’s upcoming album Side Quest. The song that caught Maxo’s ear is apparently titled “700 Club” and features Wiz Khalifa, with the rappers trading verses over an interpolation of Cloud One’s 1976 song, “Dust to Dust.” “Just stole my song huh,” Maxo wrote in a quote tweet. Maxo was clearly put off by the song’s similarity to his own 2019 track “Meet Again” from his second official studio album, Brandon Banks. Check it out up top.

So, did Logic really steal Maxo Kream’s song?

Well, after Maxo’s statement drew some buzz from a few media outlets, Logic logged onto Instagram to post an explanation. “I don’t be on the internet and somebody hit me about this dude I’ve never heard of before named Maxo Kream, who’s pretty dope,” he said. “So probably like 45 minutes ago, somebody showed me some Complex thing that was like, ‘Logic stole this dude’s song’ or whatever. I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is!’ Then I went and listened to the song and I was like, ‘Oh wow, yeah, it’s the same sample.’ And it’s been sampled like 15 times since the ’70s. Nas has sampled it, everybody’s sampled it.”

Logic is no stranger to landing himself in feuds on accident; in 2022, fans thought he had beef with Reason due to some lines on the rappers’ respective songs, while he’s gotten into tiffs with Joyner Lucas, Joe Budden, and others.

This one could end up having an ending that benefits both Logic and Maxo. As Logic said in his video, “I’ve never heard of Maxo Kream. I’m actually really happy I have ’cause now, since I’ve checked out his music, I’m like, ‘Yo, this sh*t is tight!’ … It’s nothing but love, man. Sh*t, let’s do a record!”

A Logic and Maxo Kream collaboration would be interesting, to say the least. Someone connected to both should make the introduction.