For the first time in nearly four years, Joyner Lucas and Logic reunited, teaming up for their track “Isis” off the former’s debut album, ADHD. The collaboration came after a long beef, which started when the rappers did not see eye to eye after a disagreement they had while working on Tech N9ne’s 2016 track “Sriracha.” Lucas stopped by The Breakfast Club, where he was asked about the origins of their feud.

“I think I was jealous of him,” Joyner said after Charlamagne Tha God asked him the question. “But I think… The reason why I say that, though, is because I felt like where he was at at the time is where I wanted to be so much.” He explained how Royce Da 5’9″ helped him patch things up with Logic. “I had called that man because I had an epiphany,” he said. “I had got to a certain place, in which people started expecting things of me. And people started expecting that I just do sh*t. People that I didn’t really know like that. And, I lost a lot of people and it clicked. I said everything that I accused this guy of or I was [jealous] of, it’s happening to me. I know how it feels and it sucks.”

Joyner also revealed what he said to Logic to heal the rift, saying, “I felt like I was jealous of you because you were doing everything I wanted to do. You were dope, you were lyrical. You was ripping down tours. You had all these relationships with all these artists that I loved and respected. And, I really idolized you and I didn’t even realize how much I did.”

You can watch Joyner’s conversation on The Breakfast Club above.