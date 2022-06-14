logic beef
Logic Denies Having Beef With TDE Rapper Reason: ‘If I Was Going To Diss You, I’d Diss You’

For such an ostensibly nice guy, Logic sure does find himself embroiled in lots of beef speculation. The latest rumor circulating online involves TDE rapper Reason, who some fans believe Logic dissed on his new album, Vinyl Days. On the album’s title track, Logic raps, “Come on, homie, listen to the voice of reason / Yeah, you talk a lot of sh*t but don’t want the beef like a vegan.” This led podcaster Rory of the New Rory & Mal show to relay that the Del Amo rapper believed such lyrics were shots at him to Logic.

However, being the nice guy he is, Logic wanted to clear the air as soon as he was informed of the alleged misperception. “Hey bro @reasonTDE my boy @thisisrory said you thought I dissed you on my song Vinyl Days,” he tweeted. “If I was going to diss you, I’d diss you. I love you, you’re my brother. Let’s get ice cream together some time.”

Incidentally, Reason seemingly did diss Logic on his 2020 single “The Soul (Pt. 2),” rhyming:

N****s pronounce my name wrong, tell me that I ain’t did much
See y’all mistake my name for Logic’s, y’all got me f*cked up
How you compare a n**** that take from the culture
Versus a n**** that’s for it? This sh*t gettin’ borin’

However, in an interview with HipHopDX shortly after the song’s release, he denied that it was intended as a diss. ” I didn’t think that it was going to be perceived that way,” he explained. “If I thought it would, honestly, I wouldn’t have done it because I’m not into taking shots just to take shots at a n****. That’s not me. It’s just small wordplay, and reasoning is close to logic. That’s really as deep as I thought about it. It’s really just a lesson learned that we’re in a different day and age, and rap is different. It’s a little bit more sensitive.”

Meanwhile, Logic has seen friction with peers like Joyner Lucas, Joe Budden, and Freddie Gibbs over the years. Maybe Reason’s right; you’re damned if you and damned if you don’t in hip-hop these days. If regular wordplay can be taken as a diss, it’s no wonder Logic wanted to quit to play video games.

