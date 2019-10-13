Joe Budden is speaking his mind about the music business on his podcast and taking aim at other rappers in the process. In the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast on Friday, those comments were directed at rapper Logic. Budden said Logic is one of the worst rappers currently in the game.

Budden’s comment arrived after podcast co-hosts Rory and Mal began listening to “Twisted,” the latest single from French Montana, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and Logic. When the song was over, Budden launched into a monologue about his lack of enthusiasm for Logic’s bars — and he didn’t hold back.

“Logic, you are easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone, I’mma be honest with you,” Budden said. “I don’t know what they telling you at Def Jam. I know you sold a lot of records. I know you sell out a whole bunch of tours and I know how successful you are. I have to be honest, you are horrible, man.”

One of Budden’s co-hosts interjected to offer that “there are worst rappers than Logic.” But Budden couldn’t bring himself to agree.

“No there’s not,” he fired back. After Budden’s comments about Logic, a co-host came to the rapper’s defense. “I don’t like his verse, but he can rap,” he said.

Logic has yet to respond to Budden’s comments and Budden hasn’t offered clarification. But with more than 200 episodes of his podcast, Budden was bound to spark some beef.