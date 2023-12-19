Did Metro Boomin Respond To Drake’s Alleged Diss?

Drake hosted a Kick.com livestream this past weekend (the one during which he got a hefty $0.20 tip from a viewer), and some think one moment from the broadcast was directed at Metro Boomin.

At one point, Drake said, “And to the rest of you… to the rest of you, the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Honestly. If you guys… look in my eyes: You guys want to do something? You guys…? That’s what I thought. That’s what I thought. Mmhmm.”

Drake with a message via Kick “And to the rest of you… the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you make me sick to my stomach fam” 😭pic.twitter.com/JiA5Yc1qdF — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 18, 2023

Many saw this as a reference to a Metro Boomin tweet that he later deleted, which read, “yet [Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss] still keeps winning rap album of the year over [Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains]. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me. Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives.”