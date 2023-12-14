Camila Cabello, following her on-again-off-again split from Shawn Mendes, seems to be sparking some dating rumors with another musician: none other than Drake. In some new photos that are making the rounds online, Cabello and the Toronto rapper were spotted on a boat together.

The first image shows Drake being super entertained by whatever they are talking about. The second appears to be Cabello sitting by him in a black swimsuit.

Camila Cabello and Drake spotted hanging out together. pic.twitter.com/PmkvCA5yHS — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 14, 2023

“Most random couple of all time,” wrote one user. However, it’s worth noting that this would not be the only Canadian that Cabello has been linked to, as Mendes is also famously from that part of North America. Users online also didn’t hold back about other things, well, they thought that Drake and Mendes had in common.

Others aren’t completely convinced, pointing out that they just very well could be two friends hanging out at a boat party. Or, they could be planning a collaboration on an upcoming song, which has also been thrown out as a possibility. Or, he’ll wind up incorporating her name on a rap lyric. Only time will tell.

Check out the photos that are causing the Drake and Camila Cabello dating rumors above. Below, find some more fan reactions to the news.

Camila Cabello when she sees a man with gay allegations pic.twitter.com/mfTWErLXCb https://t.co/lPvHzKFQ0X — Dylan is waiting for LANA (@arianapologist) December 14, 2023

I wouldn’t be mad at a collab tbh https://t.co/clKQQoLuei — ✩ the people’s queen ✩ (@SEtotheleft) December 14, 2023