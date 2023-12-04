Metro Boomin has had a stellar year so far. Since the release of his second studio album Heroes & Villains a year ago (December 2), the prolific producer has soundtracked one of the year’s biggest superhero movies, created alongside the incarcerated Young Thug, and even performed with a symphony orchestra.

But, as with many ambitious artists, even that hasn’t been enough for him — and unfortunately, his aspirations have put him into conflict with one of his equally successful peers. Fans are convinced that Metro has beef with Drake after the producer tweeted his frustration at Heroes & Villains being overshadowed by Drake’s 2022 album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. “Her Loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V,” he wrote in response to a conversation about the disparity between the two albums’ streaming totals. “Proof that awards shows are just politics and not for me. [I don’t care] about awards honestly, the true award and reward is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives.”

While it’s unclear just which “rap album of the year” nod Metro is referring to (several publications had already posted their “Best Albums of 2023” lists at the time of the now-deleted tweet), a recent post on Drake’s Instagram Story was interpreted as a response. Posting a clip from Jay-Z’s 2001 Blueprint standout “Heart Of The City (Ain’t No Love),” Drake higlighted one line in particular. “Damn, little mans, I’m just trying to do me,” Jay raps. “If the record’s two mil, I’m just trying to move three.”

the Drake and Metro Boomin rumored beef continues, Drake posted this on his Instagram story after a tweet and delete by Metro about Her Loss beating his album pic.twitter.com/PeJ7YSTEKU — SOUND (@itsavibe) December 4, 2023

Does this consitute beef, per se? Not in my book (or Biggie’s, or Yasiin Bey’s, for that matter), but y’all like to see people argue on Twitter. Have fun with that. Meanwhile, Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2023 list is out now, so maybe you’ll get even more intenret play fights to keep you entertained.