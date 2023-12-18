Drake has been very successful for long time, and thus, he’s got a few bucks laying around; His net worth has been estimated at around $250 million, and while estimates like these can often be unreliable, that’s doesn’t feel like a surprising number. The point is that Drake probably doesn’t need anybody gifting him more money, but one fan did just that… but not that much.

Last night (December 17), Drake hosted a Kick.com livestream, and at one point during the broadcast, somebody made a donation… of 20 cents. Drake was talking about something unrelated, then after taking a look at his screen, he shifted, saying, “Thank you for the 20-cent tip, [donator’s username], appreciate that. That’ll go to a good cause.”

Someone tipped Drake $0.20 during his stream. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uepZIGml0F — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 18, 2023

Spotify reportedly pays about 0.3 cents per stream, so in essence, the viewer donated what Drake would earn from 67 streams, so about three full-album plays.

Elsewhere during the show, Drake’s co-host asked about his New Year’s resolution, and Drake said, “Travel more for the purpose of enjoyment.” The co-host implored Drake to visit Europe and he replied with a bit of breaking news: “I will. I think I’m going to go on tour in Europe, but again, that’s for work.” He also rattled off some vacation destinations on his radar: “I’ve never been to so many places. I’ve never been to Italy, never been to Tokyo, never been to Albania.”