Did Offset Leave Migos?

It has been a summer of surprise albums and surprise group drama, though it’s likely no one ever predicted Migos would be the source of conflict. Soon after Quavo and Takeoff announced their new duo Unc & Phew back in May, Offset surprisingly unfollowed their social media accounts. Unc & Phew went on to release two singles in “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane all while Offset teased his own music, ultimately releasing “54321” last week. Now, as ‘Set is immersed in a public verbal joust with Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas over his contract, it seems certain that Migos has reached its end.

Offset says P blackballed him: “I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?” pic.twitter.com/VSYRa4cJyZ — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 24, 2022

TMZ reported Wednesday (August 24) that Offset filed a lawsuit against QC after allegedly renegotiating his solo contract and securing his artist rights only for his label to not honor the deal. Soon after, P posted a now-deleted Tweet saying “The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly. Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame sh*t. Everyone know the real problem.”

Offset quoted him and fired back with “N****s act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back N**** you black balled me I ain’t said sh*t one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?”

TMZ later updated their post with a report from a Quality Control rep stating Offset is still part of QC and the accusations in the lawsuit are “false” and “totally detached from reality.”

No member of Migos addressed their status as a group until Quavo was interviewed by GQ, saying the group has operated as a group for a long time and each “member has to establish themselves.” It appears that is happening now, or again rather after their solo album barrage in 2018 and 2019. However, things appear far from peaceful.

