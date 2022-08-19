The world may not have wanted to hear from Offset more than this week when it was known that he was dropping a single and had been teasing a solo project. After months of speculation, rumors, and silence, the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper has shared his first solo offering in years in “54321.” If people were hoping for answers to one of rap’s biggest current mysteries, this record may just leave you with more questions.

A few eyebrow-raising lyrics included the Atlanta rapper saying “Takeoff,” his group member’s name after the countdown in the hook. Of course, he could have easily been reimagining a space shuttle liftoff but the following line “Touch my brother, pull a gun.” There are also multiple allusions to him being in a group but no direct commentary on his status with Migos.

For Offset, “54321” follows his appearance on Trippie Redd’s “Big 14” also featuring Moneybagg Yo. It’s been a feature-heavy year for ‘Set, also delivering bars on “Step 1,” “Cake,” and “Rockin A Cardigan In Atlanta (Remix).” While Quavo and Takeoff do songs, interviews, and performances as just a duo, Offset seems unbothered as he pushes along.

Perhaps Quavo wasn’t lying about them simply pursuing other ventures but still remaining a group. We wouldn’t know otherwise as only one side is speaking on the matter.

Check out “54321” above.