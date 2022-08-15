Lawrenceville, Georgia rap trio Migos has been the subject of speculation among fans for the past several weeks, as fans wonder whether the band has split up thanks to group member Offset unfollowing his compatriots Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Just days after the unfollowing incident, Quavo and Takeoff released their own single “Hotel Lobby,” followed by the news they’d been replaced as Governors Ball headliners by Lil Wayne. At the same time, Offset began previewing his own new music, lending more momentum to the rumors.

Those rumors were accelerated today when a preview clip from an upcoming episode of the Rap Radar podcast featured Quavo and Takeoff appearing as a duo. While the full episode is due on August 18, fans couldn’t wait to speculate on why Offset wasn’t featured in the clip. Considering they’re also billed to perform at the 2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands without reference to Offset, fans are rightfully anxious to know whether the trio has become a duo.

For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time that the two Migos have performed without their compatriot. In 2013, shortly after their breakout with “Versace,” Offset was forced to serve a stint in DeKalb County Jail for violating his probation. Meanwhile, all three members of the group dropped solo albums between October 2018 and February 2019, and both Quavo and Offset released collaborative albums with artists outside the group in 2017 (Quavo, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho with Travis Scott and Offset, Without Warning with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin).

So, the trio might well be a duo for now, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be back together again before we know it — after all, they are blood relatives (Quavo and Offset are cousins, while Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle). Some bonds are tighter than the rap business, and history shows they’ve yet to be separated even by the law. But the attention is definitely good for promotion, and fans will probably stay tuned in as long as there is the promise of drama to come.