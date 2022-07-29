Say it ain’t so. After months of speculation over whether Migos will remain a trio, the answer may have just been given by an unexpected source. The Atlanta trio is slated to perform at the upcoming 2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands which celebrates HBCU marching bands; only, there are just two of the three men on the poster: Quavo and Takeoff. The promotional video throws another curveball as it specifically says “a live performance by the Migos: Quavo and Takeoff.”

The questions about the group’s status began back in May when it was revealed that Offset and his wife, superstar rapper Cardi B, unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on social media. That same month, the “Gang Gang” artists formed the duo “Unc & Phew” and released “Hotel Lobby.” Offset took to Instagram shortly after to promote some music of his own, but none of the rappers spoke directly on Migos’s future until earlier this month. Quavo was interviewed by GQ and said that their solo activities simply make them better individuals and a better group, which they have attempted before with 2018’s Quavo Huncho and The Last Rocket, plus 2019’s Father Of 4.

“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” the “Workin Me” artist said. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

This Pepsi Battle Of The Bands performance is an understandable cause of concern, but perhaps not all hope is lost and Quavo’s word is bond.

Check out the poster and promotional video above.