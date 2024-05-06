drake
‘Nah Drake’ Trends As X/Twitter Reacts To His Kendrick Lamar Response On ‘The Heart Part 6’

It doesn’t look like this whole Drake/Kendrick Lamar situation is stopping any time soon. After Lamar spent last week unleashing a flurry of diss tracks aimed at Drake, the latter fired back last night (May 5) with his latest contribution to the conversation, “The Heart Part 6.”

So, how did Drake’s new diss go over? Well, here’s an indication: “Nah Drake” was the No. 1 trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) after the song was released, as Kurrco notes.

A number of the reactions focused on the line, “Only f*ckin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I’d never look twice at no teenager,” which is a clear response to Lamar accusing Drake on “Not Like Us” of having an inappropriate interest in young women.

One X user wrote, “he called u master manipulator and u admitted to feeding him lies then dropped a bar about Millie Bobby Brown when Kendrick never mentioned her. you’re #Caught.” Another tweeted, “kendrick: drake you are a pedophile. drake: i did NOT do anything inappropriate with millie bobby brown.” Somebody else said, “Drake put out the names Millie Bobby Brown and Epstein in reference to himself before Kendrick even mentioned them.”

Check out some more reactions below.

