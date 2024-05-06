It doesn’t look like this whole Drake/Kendrick Lamar situation is stopping any time soon. After Lamar spent last week unleashing a flurry of diss tracks aimed at Drake, the latter fired back last night (May 5) with his latest contribution to the conversation, “The Heart Part 6.”

So, how did Drake’s new diss go over? Well, here’s an indication: “Nah Drake” was the No. 1 trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) after the song was released, as Kurrco notes.

“Nah Drake” is #1 trending on Twitter after he dropped his new Kendrick Lamar diss 😬 pic.twitter.com/7FGDXztLBF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 6, 2024

A number of the reactions focused on the line, “Only f*ckin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I’d never look twice at no teenager,” which is a clear response to Lamar accusing Drake on “Not Like Us” of having an inappropriate interest in young women.

One X user wrote, “he called u master manipulator and u admitted to feeding him lies then dropped a bar about Millie Bobby Brown when Kendrick never mentioned her. you’re #Caught.” Another tweeted, “kendrick: drake you are a pedophile. drake: i did NOT do anything inappropriate with millie bobby brown.” Somebody else said, “Drake put out the names Millie Bobby Brown and Epstein in reference to himself before Kendrick even mentioned them.”

he called u master manipulator and u admitted to feeding him lies then dropped a bar about Millie Bobby Brown when Kendrick never mentioned her. you’re #Caught pic.twitter.com/k56KGk8PQ7 — Jozu 🇵🇦 (@JozuJoestar) May 6, 2024

kendrick: drake you are a pedophile drake: i did NOT do anything inappropriate with millie bobby brown — Swagkage (@Swagkage) May 6, 2024

Drake put out the names Millie Bobby Brown and Epstein in reference to himself before Kendrick even mentioned them pic.twitter.com/vJwFD1q7LW — ⚡ (@UTDCJ_) May 6, 2024

Check out some more reactions below.

BRO HE REALLY DID COME OUT WITH THIS https://t.co/3jQx5Mk9YX — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 6, 2024

“Drake is not a name you’d see on a sex offender list” well cause yo name is Aubrey pic.twitter.com/NWvAAja7y2 — Ms. Andry Noir, PhD (@keatingssixth) May 6, 2024

drake really sat in the studio for 24 hours just to say "if im a liar… why arent my pants on fire?" — omie (@123omie) May 6, 2024

If I gave a nigga false info. And set a trap. I wouldn’t go on ig the same night the trap worked and make a defensive post. GGs — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 6, 2024

damn drake is next level. he really played the long game FOR YEARS by dming underage girls, rapping about high school girls being hot, and even bringing underage girls on stage, all to trick Kendrick into thinking drake’s a pedophile!!! chess not checkers from the 🐐🐐🐐!!!!!! — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) May 6, 2024

Kendrick: you're a pedo Drake: You're lying! I'm not attracted to Millie Bobbie Brown! Kendrick: Who said anything about Millie Bobby Brown? pic.twitter.com/HMF7VabBNY — SH4MR™ (@shamartTM) May 6, 2024