Kendrick Lamar’s vicious Drake diss track, “Not Like Us,” debuts at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. The battle between the two stars spawned no fewer than four new diss tracks in the span of a weekend, including “6:16 AM In LA,” “Family Matters,” “Meet The Grahams,” and “The Heart Part 6,” but the Mustard-produced “Not Like Us” turned out to be the true fan favorite, soundtracking a slew of social media posts of clubs turning up and people C-walking to it (which… sigh).

As the dust settles from the two rappers’ increasingly vitriolic battle, its component songs comprise much of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 top ten. “Euphoria,” Kendrick’s initial volley in the fiery war of words, lands at No. 3, while “Like That,” the warning shot Kendrick issued by Kendrick on Future and Metro Boomin’s album, rose from No. 8 to No. 6. Drake’s “Family Matters” debuts at No. 7. You can see the full top ten below.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated May 18, 2024) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 13, 2024

“Not Like Us” is now Kendrick Lamar’s fourth Hot 100 No. 1. His most recent foray to the top of the chart was a month ago with “Like That,” while his previous chart toppers were 2017’s “Humble” from DAMN. and his 2015 collaboration with Taylor Swift, “Bad Blood.” The full chart for this week goes online Tuesday, May 14.