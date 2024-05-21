On Monday (May 20), Compton rapper YG announced his new album, Just Re’d Up 3, is coming in July after releasing the “Knocka” video late last month. Now, he’s also announced dates for the accompanying tour, the Just Re’d Up Tour, with Cleveland rapper Doe Boy and his longtime tour DJ, DJ Vision.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this coming Friday, May 24, at 10 am local time. Presale begins on May 21 at 10 am, with an additional Spotify presale going live on May 22 at 10 am. You can find more information at www.4hunnid.com/tour. See below for the tour dates (to be updated).